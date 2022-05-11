Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 21,4 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,250. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS69 GCN
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

