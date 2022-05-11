Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,250. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

