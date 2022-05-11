Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 21,4 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1960
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,250. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS69 GCN
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
