Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel. No Mint Mark (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel. No Mint Mark

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" Nickel No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" Nickel No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 20,8 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel. No Mint Mark. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
694 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

