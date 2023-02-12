Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel. No Mint Mark (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel. No Mint Mark
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 20,8 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1960
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel. No Mint Mark. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
694 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
