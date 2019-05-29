Pattern 10 Groszy 1978. Bronze (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1978 . Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2454 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2)