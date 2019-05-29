Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Groszy 1978. Bronze (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 10 Groszy 1978 Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Groszy 1978 Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1978 . Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2454 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Poland 10 Groszy 1978 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
1453 $
Price in auction currency 5600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
