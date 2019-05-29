Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Groszy 1978. Bronze (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Bronze
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,37 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1978 . Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2454 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
