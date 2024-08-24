Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Groszy 1949. Tombac (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Tombac
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1949 . Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 640. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
