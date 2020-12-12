Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1986 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1986 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2373 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
634 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
1777 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
