Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1986 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1986 MW Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1986 MW Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1986 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2373 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
634 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
1777 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

