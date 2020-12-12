Pattern 1 Zloty 1986 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1986 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2373 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)