Pattern 1 Zloty 1949. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1949 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 829 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

