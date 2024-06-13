Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1949. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 5,9 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1949 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 829 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
