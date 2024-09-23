Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2536 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

