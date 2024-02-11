Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1985 "40 years of the UN" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7422 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PGM
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
