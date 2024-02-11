Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1985 "40 years of the UN" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7422 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PGM
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1985 "40 years of the UN", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

