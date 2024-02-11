500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1985 "40 years of the UN" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7422 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

