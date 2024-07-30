Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2000 Zlotych 1986 CHI SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,8 g
- Pure gold (0,1968 oz) 6,12 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 54
- Mintage PROOF 79
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
