Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie" with mark MW JMN. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2326 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,625. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
