Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie" with mark MW JMN. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2326 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,625. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
