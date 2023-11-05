Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1967 "General Karol Swierczewski" with mark MW WK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2930 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1967 "General Karol Swierczewski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

