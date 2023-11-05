Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1967 "General Karol Swierczewski" with mark MW WK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2930 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1967 "General Karol Swierczewski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search