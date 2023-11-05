10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1967 "General Karol Swierczewski" with mark MW WK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2930 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

