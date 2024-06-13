Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column". 28 mm (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: 28 mm

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" 28 mm - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" 28 mm - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (186)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 28 mm. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5721 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS68 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1966 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search