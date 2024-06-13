10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column". 28 mm (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 28 mm. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5721 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

