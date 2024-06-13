Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column". 28 mm (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: 28 mm
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 28 mm. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5721 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS68 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
