Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" with mark WK. Recessed lettering. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2459 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

