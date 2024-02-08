Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Recessed lettering

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" Recessed lettering - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" Recessed lettering - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,612,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" with mark WK. Recessed lettering. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2459 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1964 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search