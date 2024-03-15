Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University". Raised lettering (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Raised lettering

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" Raised lettering - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" Raised lettering - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,610,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" with mark WK. Raised lettering. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2927 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 42 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

