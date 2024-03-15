Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University". Raised lettering (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Raised lettering
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" with mark WK. Raised lettering. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2927 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
