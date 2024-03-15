10 Zlotych 1964 WK "600 Years of Jagiello University". Raised lettering (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" with mark WK. Raised lettering. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2927 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition UNC (54) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (6) MS66 (10) MS65 (14) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (29) PCGS (7) GCN (2)

