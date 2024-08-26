Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1978 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
