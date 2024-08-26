Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1978 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

