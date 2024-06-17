Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 16,300,999
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1960
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1960 "Fisherman" with mark WJ JG. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1960 "Fisherman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
