Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 16,300,999

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1960 "Fisherman" with mark WJ JG. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1960 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1960 "Fisherman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

