20 Groszy 1966 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1966 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2877 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

