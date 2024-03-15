Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1966 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1966 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1966 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 23,860,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1966 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2877 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (8)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1966 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1966 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 20 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search