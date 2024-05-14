Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 197,472,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 680 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65+ NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
