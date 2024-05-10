20 Groszy 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3604 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (29) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (6) MS65 (6) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) Service NGC (16) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (2)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (2)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wójcicki (9)