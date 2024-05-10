Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 133,383,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Kremnica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3604 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (9)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search