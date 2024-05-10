Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 20 Groszy 1949 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1949 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 133,383,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3604 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1949 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 20 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search