Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100,300,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1985 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
