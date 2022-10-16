Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1985 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
