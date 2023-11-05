Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1978 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1978 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1978 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,382,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1978 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 849 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.

  All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

