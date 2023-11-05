2 Zlote 1978 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1978 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 849 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (11) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (5) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) Service NGC (11)