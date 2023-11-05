Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1978 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1978 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 849 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search