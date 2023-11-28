Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1978 WK (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1978 WK - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1978 WK - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,600,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1978 with mark WK. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 601 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1978 WK at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

