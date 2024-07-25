2 Grosze 1949 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1949 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3459 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition UNC (33) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (4) MS66 (11) MS65 (7) MS64 (2) Service NGC (24) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (5)

Numis Poland (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Stare Monety (8)

Stary Sklep (2)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (10)