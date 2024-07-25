Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze 1949 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Stare Monety
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,58 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 300,106,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1949
- Mint Budapest
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1949 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3459 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
