Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 1949 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Grosze 1949 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Grosze 1949 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,58 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 300,106,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Budapest
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1949 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3459 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stare Monety (8)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (10)
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

