Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1967 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1967 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1967 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 62,059,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1967 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2866 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 10 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1967 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search