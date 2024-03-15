Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1967 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 62,059,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1967
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1967 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2866 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (8)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 10 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search