Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1966 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1966 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1966 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 70,749,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1966 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

