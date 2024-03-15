Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1966 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 70,749,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1966
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1966 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
