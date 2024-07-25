Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Mintage UNC 200,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Kremnica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (9)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search