Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 10 Groszy 1949 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1949 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Mintage UNC 200,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

