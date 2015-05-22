Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing". Klippe (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Klippe
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1651 "Elbing" with mark WVE. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2349 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1651 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search