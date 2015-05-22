Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing". Klippe (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Triton

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 43,41 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1651 "Elbing" with mark WVE. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2349 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
12736 $
Price in auction currency 47000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

