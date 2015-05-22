Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing". Klippe (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1651 "Elbing" with mark WVE. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2349 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

