Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1650 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 66,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) VF (4) No grade (2)