Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 44 - 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1650 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 66,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3674 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7916 $
Price in auction currency 34500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Seller GGN
Date March 23, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction GGN - February 23, 1991
Poland Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction GGN - February 23, 1991
Seller GGN
Date February 23, 1991
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1650 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1650 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search