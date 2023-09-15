Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1650 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 44 - 45 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1650 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 66,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7916 $
Price in auction currency 34500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date March 23, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
