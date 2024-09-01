Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1649 GR "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 "Torun" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 455. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.
For the sale of Thaler 1649 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
