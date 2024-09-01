Thaler 1649 GR "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 "Torun" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 455. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

