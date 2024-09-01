Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1649 GR "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Thaler 1649 GR "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Thaler 1649 GR "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 44 - 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1649
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 "Torun" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 455. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Torun" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1649 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

