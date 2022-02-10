Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1649 "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 44 - 45 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1649
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Tempus auction for PLN 57,500. Bidding took place February 22, 2021.
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4394 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
4447 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
