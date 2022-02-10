Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1649 "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Thaler 1649 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Thaler 1649 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 44 - 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1649
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Tempus auction for PLN 57,500. Bidding took place February 22, 2021.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4394 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1649 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Thaler 1649 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
4447 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1649 "Torun" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland Thaler 1649 "Torun" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1649 "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 "Torun" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Poland Thaler 1649 "Torun" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1649 "Torun" at auction GGN - April 18, 1998
Poland Thaler 1649 "Torun" at auction GGN - April 18, 1998
Seller GGN
Date April 18, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1649 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1649 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search