Thaler 1649 "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Tempus auction for PLN 57,500. Bidding took place February 22, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) F (1) No grade (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)