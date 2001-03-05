Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1655 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Thaler 1655 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Thaler 1655 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Münzen und Medaillen AG Basel

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 43 - 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1655
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1655 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the Münzen und Medaillen AG Basel auction for CHF 15,500. Bidding took place March 5, 2001.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
Poland Thaler 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction M&M AG, CH - March 5, 2001
Seller M&M AG, CH
Date March 5, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1655 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

