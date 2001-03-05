Thaler 1655 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1655 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the Münzen und Medaillen AG Basel auction for CHF 15,500. Bidding took place March 5, 2001.

Сondition XF (1)