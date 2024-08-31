Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1651 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 43 - 45 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1651 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
