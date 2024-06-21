Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 43 - 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1649
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (247)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6188 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7920 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 6, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Berk - June 22, 2023
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Poland Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
To auction

