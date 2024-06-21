Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 43 - 45 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1649
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (247)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Berk (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
- CNG (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (13)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Janas (2)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (37)
- Marciniak (16)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Muizon – Rieunier (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Niemczyk (39)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (8)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (3)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (63)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6188 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7920 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1649 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search