Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1649 GP "Type 1649-1650" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Thaler 1649 GP "Type 1649-1650" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Thaler 1649 GP "Type 1649-1650" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1649
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1649 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1649 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search