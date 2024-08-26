Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1649 GP "Type 1649-1650" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1649
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1649 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search