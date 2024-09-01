Thaler 1650 CG (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1650 with mark CG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 790. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

