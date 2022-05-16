Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 25 - 26,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1668
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place May 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numedux (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
911 $
Price in auction currency 4100 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

