6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place May 15, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)