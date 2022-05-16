Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 25 - 26,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1668
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place May 15, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
