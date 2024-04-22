6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1770 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (17) F (1) No grade (1)