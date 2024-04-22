Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 25 - 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1668
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1770 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction VL Nummus - October 30, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

