Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 25 - 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1668
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1770 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search