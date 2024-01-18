Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1668
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 110. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
