Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1668
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 110. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1668 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1668 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search