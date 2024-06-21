Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Lviv
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AC-PT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date April 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

