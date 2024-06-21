Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1663
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Lviv
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AC-PT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
