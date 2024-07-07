Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (255) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 46 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

