6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition UNC (29) AU (9) XF (91) VF (102) F (4) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS65 (9) MS63 (10) MS62 (7) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) Service NGC (29) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

AURORA (4)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (18)

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (8)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (4)

Golden Lion (1)

Höhn (1)

Janas (3)

Karbownik (2)

Katz (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (20)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (7)

Numedux (11)

Numimarket (4)

NUMIS Klitończyk (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (17)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (8)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (40)

Solidus Numismatik (8)

Stare Monety (16)

Stary Sklep (10)

WCN (33)

WDA - MiM (16)

Wójcicki (9)

Wu-eL (1)