6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1663
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1663 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
