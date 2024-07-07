Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1659
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1239 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- Monety i Medale (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numision (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (10)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (11)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (14)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search