Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1659
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1239 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

  All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Monety i Medale (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (10)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (11)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (14)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1659 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

