Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 - 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1513 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (6)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- WCN (15)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2620 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5771 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search