6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1513 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

