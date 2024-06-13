Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 - 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1513 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (15)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2620 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5771 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1650 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search