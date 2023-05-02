Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1654 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1654 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1654 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,53 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1654
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1654 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1654 "Lithuania" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 2, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1654 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1654 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1654 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1654 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

