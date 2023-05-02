Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1654 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1654 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
441 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1654 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
