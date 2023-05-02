Schilling (Szelag) 1654 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1654 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)