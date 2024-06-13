Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (8) F (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)