Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: GGN

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1668
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (7)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction GGN - May 13, 2006
Seller GGN
Date May 13, 2006
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Seller GGN
Date October 24, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

