Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1668
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1668 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
