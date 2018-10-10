Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1654 "Inscription "24"" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,08 g
- Diameter 18 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1654
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1654 "Inscription "24"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2517 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pultorak 1654 "Inscription "24"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search