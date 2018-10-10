Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1654 "Inscription "24"" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Pultorak 1654 "Inscription "24"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pultorak 1654 "Inscription "24"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,08 g
  • Diameter 18 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1654
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1654 "Inscription "24"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2517 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland Pultorak 1654 "Inscription "24"" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Pultorak 1654 "Inscription "24"" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1654 "Inscription "24"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

