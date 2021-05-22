Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 HS "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 "Torun" with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)