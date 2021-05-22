Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 HS "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 "Torun" with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Numis Poland (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search