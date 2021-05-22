Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 HS "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 HS "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 HS "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1668
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 "Torun" with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numis Poland (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 HS "Torun" at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 HS "Torun" at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1668 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search