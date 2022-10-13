Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1659
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3191 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2605 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1501 $
Price in auction currency 6250 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
