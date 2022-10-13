Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1659
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3191 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2605 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1501 $
Price in auction currency 6250 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction GGN - February 23, 1991
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction GGN - February 23, 1991
Seller GGN
Date February 23, 1991
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

