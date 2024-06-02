Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1655
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 "Torun" with mark HIL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
671 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

