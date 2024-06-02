Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HIL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1655
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 "Torun" with mark HIL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
