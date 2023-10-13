Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1655
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1068 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

