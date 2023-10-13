Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1655
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1068 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
