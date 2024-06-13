Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1654
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 "Torun" with mark HIL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7337 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2745 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 10250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
