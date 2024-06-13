Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1654
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 "Torun" with mark HIL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7337 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2745 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 10250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******


